Bryan Kohberger Seeks to Undo Guilty Plea in Idaho Student Murders

I Want to Take Back My Guilty Plea!!!

Bryan Kohberger wants to take back the guilty plea that spared him the death penalty ... claiming he's innocent and only confessed because of "false promises" and "blatant disinformation."

He declared ... "My actual innocence is my truth" ... insisting his plea "MUST be withdrawn."

Kohberger even welcomed prosecutors to seek the death penalty again in a statement to the NYT.

It's a complete reversal from July 2025, when a judge asked Kohberger if he was pleading guilty because he was guilty ... and he answered, "Yes."

He was not required to offer a motive for the killings -- and never has.

Kohberger did not explain what promises were allegedly broken or address the evidence against him ... saying those questions should be answered at trial.

The evidence included his DNA on a knife sheath, surveillance of his car near the crime scene, and cellphone data tracking his movements the night of the murders.

Kohberger says he prepared the petition himself and will seek a court-appointed attorney.