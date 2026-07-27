Bryan Kohberger Seeks to Undo Guilty Plea in Idaho Student Murders
Bryan Kohberger I Want to Take Back My Guilty Plea!!!
Bryan Kohberger wants to take back the guilty plea that spared him the death penalty ... claiming he's innocent and only confessed because of "false promises" and "blatant disinformation."
Kohberger -- serving four consecutive life sentences for allegedly murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- told The New York Times he filed a petition seeking to reopen the case and go to trial.
He declared ... "My actual innocence is my truth" ... insisting his plea "MUST be withdrawn."
Kohberger even welcomed prosecutors to seek the death penalty again in a statement to the NYT.
It's a complete reversal from July 2025, when a judge asked Kohberger if he was pleading guilty because he was guilty ... and he answered, "Yes."
He was not required to offer a motive for the killings -- and never has.
Kohberger did not explain what promises were allegedly broken or address the evidence against him ... saying those questions should be answered at trial.
The evidence included his DNA on a knife sheath, surveillance of his car near the crime scene, and cellphone data tracking his movements the night of the murders.
Kohberger says he prepared the petition himself and will seek a court-appointed attorney.
He ended his statement ... "Thank you to all who believe in my innocence and continue to critically analyze the case."