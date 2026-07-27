Dorit Kemsley Alleges Ex PK Is Attempting To 'Evict' Their Kids While Splurging on Hermès, Travel

My Ex PK Is Trying To 'Evict' Our Kids

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley claims her estranged husband, PK Kemsley, is refusing to pay the mortgage on the home where she lives with her children ... and she is asking a judge to shut down his "manufactured" emergency, TMZ has learned.

Dorit's powerhouse lawyer, Samantha Spector, filed bombshell court docs denying PK's claims that she has been spending big on designer clothes, while ignoring mortgage payments.

The reality star said PK is the one who failed to pay the bills after promising to do so. She said PK moved out of their marital home in May 2024 … and agreed to pay the mortgage and other expenses in lieu of paying formal child support.

She said she only learned the mortgage wasn't being paid when foreclosure notices started coming in.

Dorit believes PK earns $2 million a year, with other sources of revenue outside the United States, and has over $400K in the bank.

She said the law was never "intended to permit the sleight of hand that PK is weaponizing to render his wife and children homeless." Dorit wants PK's request for the home to be sold denied.

Dorit labels PK a "runaway" spender, despite his claims she's the one spending like crazy, and now seeks to render their children “homeless.”

In her docs, Dorit said PK outspent her on personal expenses … pointing to the $756K he recently spent over the course of several months.

She said he dropped $360K on travel, $55K on clothing -- including at Hermès and other luxury stores -- $75K on meals/dining, $160K in Venmo and Zelle payments to third parties, and $103K in cash withdrawals.

The 'RHOBH' star asked the court to deny PK’s request to immediately sell the home. She said PK should use his money to make payments to get the mortgage current … so she and their kids don’t have to move.

Dorit is asking the court to award her $21K per month in child support, $22K per month in spousal support, and $347K in retroactive support payments.

She also wants PK sanctioned to the tune of $40K for his behavior in court.

The reality star also addressed his claims she spent crazy on clothes. Dorit said she bought the clothes for filming 'RHOBH.' She said she spent $217K for Season 15 and $500K on previous seasons, for around $713K over a 26-month period.

Dorit said she has to be “camera ready” for the show and the expenses are necessary.

She said the amount PK listed also did not account for “many of her charges” being “later refunded or credited back to her account as much of the wardrobe and accessories purchased are returned to the store as they do not fit or are otherwise unsuitable.”

Dorit’s attorney added, “Rather, his financial struggles are invoked only when he is asked to support his wife and dependent children … The evidence, however, demonstrates that this purported financial emergency is not the product of financial necessity, but rather of PK’s own decision-making.”

As TMZ first reported, Dorit filed for divorce from PK in April 2025. The two have been going back and forth in court for months.

PK recently filed docs claiming Dorit spent $1 million on luxury clothes and travel while not paying the mortgage on the L.A. mansion she is living in.