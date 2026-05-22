Dorit Kemsley Admits She Spends Huge On Clothes After Ex PK Called Her Out

Dorit Kemsley's not denying she's doled out beaucoup bucks on designer clothes ... saying she likes to spend her money on fashion after her ex PK Kemsley accused her of spending $1 million on luxury items.

The reality star was asked about PK's allegation -- which came out in legal documents he filed -- that Dorit had spent seven figures on luxury items.

Kemsley told Extra there are two sides to every story ... and while she says she can't talk to the press about the specifics of her case while it's still pending, she admits she likes fashionable clothes and she spends "a lot" of money on fashion -- because it's her money, and she can do what she wants with it.

While she doesn't confirm the $1 million total PK's pushing, she's not denying it either ... so it's possible it could be just an estimate.

As you know ... PK claims Dorit is spending the alleged money while not making a mortgage payment on their house that entire time -- despite allegedly having exclusive access to it. PK says he's covered close to 90% of the expenses for her and their children.

PK's asked a judge to authorize the immediate listing of their home -- which has $6 million in mortgage debt on it -- for fear of the bank foreclosing on it.