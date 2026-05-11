RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley’s Estranged Husband PK’s Monthly Income Revealed in Court

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star PK Kemsley’s alleged income was revealed as part of his divorce battle with his estranged wife, Dorit Kemsley ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs, filed by PK, where he claims he's bringing in a massive 5-figure monthly income.

PK says he earned around $887,180 from April 2025 to March 2026 ... bringing in around $91,999 in net income each month.

PK claims his monthly expenses include $16,500 on rent, $800 on health care, $6,402 on groceries, $3K on utilities, $1,770 on entertainment and gifts, and various other bills.

The docs state that he has around $435K in cash and bank accounts and another $2 Million in property.

In his filing, PK says he believed Dorit was earning at least $166K per month.