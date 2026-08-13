Alleged Tupac Shakur Killer Isn't 'Nervous' About Going to Prison for Life

Alleged Tupac Shakur killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis is doing "pretty good" in jail as his murder trial kicks off in Las Vegas ... and he's not nervous about going to state prison for life if he's convicted ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

Keefe D's trial began Monday with jury selection ... after he pleaded not guilty to Tupac's 1996 murder. Prosecutors say Keefe plotted the murder in Vegas and produced the gun used to assassinate the rapper ... but someone else fired the kill shot.

In 2023, Keefe was finally arrested for Tupac's murder after years of bragging about his alleged involvement during media interviews and under police questioning, where he had immunity. Following his arrest, Keefe was transferred to the Clark County Detention Center, where he has been locked up ever since, awaiting trial.

Our sources say Keefe isn't scared of prison because he's been in and out of the slammer over the years ... but he still doesn't want to spend the rest of his days there.

We're told Keefe recognizes that at 64, he's an older man now ... and he might not fare as well as he once did when he was a rough-and-tumble young man.

One source tells us, "Prison is a dangerous place and horrible things happen there, especially when you're older."

Plus, being known inside as Pac's killer might not do wonders either.

We're also told Keefe's family and other loved ones believe he only got into this mess because he couldn't shut his mouth, calling him an "exaggerator" and a "bullsh---er."

If convicted, our sources say Keefe believes he has a path to freedom because he thinks the prosecution's case is full of holes.

But most of all ... our sources say Keefe thinks the prosecutors should dismiss the case and offer him a full apology.