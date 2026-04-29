Tupac's Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Keefe D

Tupac Shakur's family is taking Keefe D to court to hold him responsible for the rapper's tragic murder ... filing a wrongful death lawsuit against him.

Maurice "Mopreme" Shakur -- Pac's stepbrother -- filed the lawsuit on behalf of his late brother's estate Tuesday ... noting Keefe D is the only person who has ever been arrested in connection to Tupac's murder.

The estate is also suing a number of "John Does" ... claiming the conspiracy to kill Tupac goes far beyond Keefe D, even though law enforcement has not yet identified anyone else who played a role in his death.

The documents mention the 50 Cent-produced documentary series "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" ... specifically allegations we previously reported that Keefe D claimed Diddy might offer seven figures for someone to take out Tupac and Suge Knight.

Keefe D has admitted to being in the car from which the shots that killed Tupac were fired, but his story about what happened the night Tupac was killed has been inconsistent over the years.