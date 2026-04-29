Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump for Joking About His Own Death, Same As He Did

Hey, Hypocrite ... You Joked About Your Death, Too!!!

Play video content Video: Kimmel Calls Out Trump for Remarks Joking About Old Age ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is loving President Trump ... well, he's loving Trump's humor, at least, because the comedian just busted POTUS cracking the same exact death joke that has Kimmel on the hot seat.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel gleefully teed up the clip of DJT's speech for King Charles III's visit to the the White House ... where Trump turns to Melania and tells her there's no way they'll make it to 63 years of marriage, because ... well, he's too damn old.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

This comes after FLOTUS and POTUS demanded ABC fire Kimmel from his late-night show, claiming he'd made a tasteless joke about Trump dying -- insinuating the remark somehow influenced the White House Correspondents Dinner shooter.

ICYMI ... Jimmy's quip last Thursday was that Melania "had the glow of an expectant widow."

And after Saturday's alleged assassination attempt, both Melania and Donald demanded Jimmy get the boot.

Even though Jimmy clarified he was simply making a joke about their age gap -- and not inciting violence -- Trump's administration is already asserting pressure. The FCC has ordered all Disney-owned TV stations to file their broadcast license renewals early.

After playing Trump's ironic quip about his own death ... Jimmy pretended to be shocked and appalled, and said Trump should be fired.