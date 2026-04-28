Trump Official Calls Jimmy Kimmel a 'S*** Human Being'

A Trump official decided the truce over nasty rhetoric is officially over, because he came out swinging Tuesday, calling Jimmy Kimmel a "s*** human being."

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Donald and Melania Trump Calling for ABC to Fire Him ABC

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung ferociously reacted to Kimmel's comments Monday night, not just for defending his joke about the First Lady, but also for attacking Donald Trump over his rhetoric.

Cheung's response was two-fold:

The first thing he took issue with ... Kimmel making a joke about assassinating the President. As Kimmel said Monday night, the joke -- told 2 days before the White House Correspondent's Dinner -- had nothing to do with violence ... it had to do with the age difference between Donald and Melania.

His second problem ... that he says Kimmel had the audacity to double down on the joke instead of apologizing.

But Cheung wasn't done ... he said ABC needs to fire Kimmel's ass, but that still isn't good enough. He wants Kimmel shunned for the rest of his natural life.