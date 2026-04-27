President Trump Calls for Jimmy Kimmel to Be 'Immediately Fired'

President Donald Trump is now joining Melania Trump and Karoline Leavitt in piling on Jimmy Kimmel ... demanding the late-night host be fired after his controversial joke about the First Lady.

Trump erupted on Truth Social on Monday ... calling Kimmel "in no way funny" and taking a swipe at his "terrible Television Ratings" before blasting the comic for airing what he described as a "fake video" of Melania and Barron during his monologue.

Trump was referring to Kimmel's White House Correspondents' Dinner parody, where the host joked, "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

The president argued the joke took on a much darker meaning after authorities say an armed suspect tried to storm the actual White House Correspondents' Dinner just two days later.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

"A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives," Trump wrote. "He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason."

Trump said he usually ignores Kimmel's shots at him ... but called this latest bit "far beyond the pale."

He also accused Kimmel of making a "despicable call to violence" and demanded action from both The Walt Disney Company and ABC.

"Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," Trump wrote.

The post marks the third major White House figure to publicly torch Kimmel ... after Melania called him a "coward" and Leavitt blamed anti-Trump rhetoric for fueling violence.