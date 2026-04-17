Jimmy Kimmel Spotted at D4vd Arrest Scene

LAPD's raid to arrest D4vd comes as a complete shock to the singer's Hollywood Hills neighbors, including Jimmy Kimmel, who ended up in the middle of the chaos ... TMZ has learned.

Jimmy wasn't stopping by to pat cops on the back ... instead, our sources say the late-night host was simply trying to get home. Jimmy cruised through around 8 PM, and although LAPD had blocked off the road leading to D4vd's rental home to investigate the property, they allowed locals like Jimmy -- who lives on that very block -- to drive through.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

TMZ also published video of the singer's arrest ... you can hear officers commanding him to surrender, and warning him not to run away. Soon after that, he walked out surrounded by a swarm of officers.

With the likes of Kimmel living on the block, it's obvious D4vd's been laying low in a pretty ritzy Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Earlier this year the home was available to rent for $17,500 per month. We don't know when D4vd moved in, or what kinda deal he got, but we're told most neighbors had no clue he was even living there.

As you know, D4vd's arrest comes 7 months after Celeste Rivas' decomposing corpse was found in a Tesla linked to his name.

D4vd canceled his tour and fell off the face of the Earth as a result ... and hasn't said a thing since.