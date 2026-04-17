D4vd Booked Into L.A. Jail After Arrest for Allegedly Murdering Celeste Rivas

D4vd has officially traded in his luxury Hollywood Hills home for an ugly jail cell.

The 21-year-old singer was booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail at 10:12 PM Thursday after detectives arrested him on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, according to authorities. D4vd is being held without bail.

Members of LAPD's elite robbery homicide unit showed up at D4vd's Hollywood abode Thursday afternoon and escorted him outside to police vehicles.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

TMZ obtained a video showing D4vd being handcuffed while surrounded by cops before he was taken to the pokey.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said they "will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

D4vd's attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, told TMZ ... "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

The lawyers also said there's "no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed." They vowed to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."