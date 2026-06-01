Karmelo Anthony Faces Murder Trial In Austin Metcalf Stabbing Death

Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teen charged with stabbing a high school football player to death at a track meet, has a big day in court ... his murder trial starts today, and the first order of business is jury selection.

Anthony's raised a whopping $600,000 for his legal defense fund ... he's claiming he acted in self-defense when he allegedly stabbed Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. They were both 17 years old during the April 2025 altercation.

Anthony told police Metcalf got physical with him after he warned Metcalf not to touch him. Anthony allegedly pulled a knife from his bag and plunged it into Metcalf's chest. He was placed under arrest and later indicted by a grand jury for murder after Metcalf died from his injuries.

At first, there was an outpouring of sympathy for Metcalf and his family, but then the tide turned after Anthony was released on $250,000 bail. Anthony's family started receiving a wave of donations from GiveSendGo after hiring a well-known Dallas attorney, Mike Howard, to fight the case.

Last year, a spokesman for the Anthony family said the donations would allow contributors to “Stand with us in the fight against white supremacy," sparking a major debate online about race. Anthony is black, and Metcalf is white.