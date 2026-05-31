Jay-Z Disses Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z got a lot off his chest in an epic freestyle ... seemingly dissing Nicki Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, Drake, and Kanye West ... and it's all on video.

HOV was headlining Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday night when he started freestyling ... and it sounds like he clapped back at some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

JAY-Z's full freestyle at Roots Picnic pic.twitter.com/FEeEMuNUqc @ComplexMusic

Fans online think Jay took aim at Nicki and her husband, rapping ... "That lady back on the stuff, she sound like she in love with 'em / Her Ken can't even … Take they kids … enough of them."

Nicki's husband is a registered sex offender and it sounds like Jay's saying he can't drop their son off at school or pick him up. Fans pointed out on social media it appears he also mimicked Nicki when she forgot the words to her own songs while touring.

Jay's supposed Nicki diss continued ... "A rapper can't be my opp, I got MAGA Republicans / Them shots came from the very top of the government, good luck with them."

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj Announces That She's Donald Trump's No. 1 Fan FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Nicki recently came out publicly as a huge Donald Trump supporter, as you know.

Next, Jay sounds like he fired back at Drake ... after Drizzy dissed him a few times on his new album.

Seemingly in response to Drake's lyrics on "Janice STFU," Jay rapped ... "My net worth went up again, the next update / The jig is up, n**** I’m up 10 / wrong chart champ, n***** looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them / The crackas got your publishing gangsta, go talk tough to them / Don't talk success to me, you n***** is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded."

Drake had told Jay "the jig is up" ... and Hov's chart reference is in regards to their battle for most Billboard No. 1 albums.

Sounds like Kanye caught some flak too -- Jay rapped ... "You ever heard of a wunderkind? My children are some of them / Have you n***** have no shame? Yall tryna get under skin? / I’ll really get under skin, ask Un how I’m playing.”

Jay continued ... "Y’all thugs with y’all thumbs again, everybody thinks they’re the ones insane / You’re no maniac, watch how sane he acts in my presence, n***** shrink / I need a new therapist, this s*** is not working / I'm truly on the brain, y'all better not encourage him / Y'all don't want me to think these thoughts that I think / That nut-a** n**** still stuttering / That chatty patty still down on his luck again."

Check out the clip ... Jay also seemingly fired shots at Tory Lanez, Damon Dash, and attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents numerous individuals in high-profile sexual abuse and misconduct lawsuits against Diddy.