Drake Disses LeBron James, DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, More in Triple-Album Release

Drake didn't just drop three albums ... he dropped a grenade on half the industry.

The rap superstar surprise-released "Iceman," "Habibti" and "Maid of Honour" all at once after a massive Toronto livestream event ... and fans immediately started dissecting the lyrics for apparent shots aimed at everyone from LeBron James to Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

On "Make Them Remember," he appears to go straight at LeBron with the line ..."I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up."

Drake also doubles back on Kendrick throughout. On "Dust," he raps ... "What was the year you said you had slaps? 'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that, I don't remember one word of your raps." He doesn't stop there with another lyric dissing ... "White kids listen to you cuz' they feel some guilt."

Drake also appears to fire at DJ Khaled on "Make Them Pay" ... rapping, "The beef was fully live, you went halal, and got on your deen" -- seemingly accusing Khaled of staying out of the rap war while everyone else traded shots -- before adding, "And your people are still waitin' for a Free Palestine."

Rick Ross catches smoke on the same track ... with Drake rapping, "Dawg, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed" -- basically claiming he was boosting Ross' career long before their friendship imploded.

Then there’s ASAP ... whose tension with Drake dates back to rumors involving Rihanna. Drake jabs Rocky with ... "Yo baby mama ain’t even post your single, where she at?"

But the apparent targets don’t stop there ... fans online believe Drake also references J. Cole, Jay-Z, Pharrell and even former Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan across the 43-song rollout. The sprawling release includes features from Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more.