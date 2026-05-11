Kendrick Lamar Removes, Then Reposts 'Not Like Us' Music Video on YouTube

Kendrick Lamar looks like he's reigniting his beef with Drake ... a couple days before Drake drops his new album. Kendrick got his fans riled up by deleting and then reuploading his famous Drake diss.

Here's the deal ... folks started noticing Monday morning Kendrick's "Not Like Us" music video was conspicuously missing from his YouTube page ... and the internet started buzzing.

The video has since been reuploaded to YouTube ... and its view count was reset to zero ... the original post had more than 400 million views.

Kendrick appears to have done the same thing with his SZA collab ... the music video for "Luther" disappeared and then reappeared Monday on his official YT page.

The Kendrick and SZA collab was featured on his "GNX" album, which is no longer available on Apple Music. Kendrick's Drake diss "euphoria" was reportedly removed from Apple Music earlier today, but as of this posting it's back on the platform.

Unclear what Kendrick's doing here ... but some folks are speculating he's calling attention to his old Drake beef before Drizzy drops him upcoming "Iceman" album ... on May 15.