Drake 'Iceman' Album Release Date Revealed After Streamer Cracks Viral Ice Stunt

Drake’s icy album rollout didn’t just melt ... it got smashed open by a streamer who walked away with the grand prize.

Twitch streamer Kishka was one of the many fans trying to crack the code -- after The Boy hinted the release date was buried inside a massive ice block installation outside Toronto's Bond Place Hotel. Kishka even live-streamed himself climbing on top of the structure … eventually pulling out a blue bag stamped with the words, “Freeze the world" -- and things escalated quickly.

Play video content Video: Drake Fans Use Blowtorch to Try to Melt Ice Ahead of Album Drop

As we told you, people had pulled up with things like blowtorches and pickaxes, trying to speed things up ... and Kishka cracked the code.

Not long after, Adin Ross hopped on the phone mid-stream ... urging Kishka to take the find straight to Drake’s mansion, “The Embassy,” teasing there was more waiting for him there.

Kishka made the trek ... and once he arrived, he finally opened the bag he’d fished out of the ice. Inside was a book wrapped like it was prepped for a deep-sea dive -- layers of waterproof packaging on top of more waterproof packaging.

After peeling it all back, the big reveal hit: “Iceman” drops May 15.

As for what’s actually on the album, the tracklist is still locked in the freezer -- but the "6 God" rapper wasn’t done flexing yet.

Kishka was also handed another sealed bag with a stack of cash bands inside -- all hundreds -- a cold-blooded reward for cracking the rollout.

The only twist is Drake himself never rolled up to congratulate him ... but he was seemingly spotted waving to the camera through his window.