Drake Spotted Filming Music Video With Son Adonis, See the Photos

Son Seen on Set for Music Video Shoot

When it comes to making music ... family matters to Drake.

The rapper was snapped filming a new music video in Canada Sunday, and it looks like his son, Adonis, will be making a cameo. The 8-year-old was all smiles as he stepped onto set over the weekend.

During the shoot ... the child was caught on camera behind the wheel of a Toronto cop car, filmed sitting in the driver's seat.

This isn't Adonis' first time on set -- he was also featured in his famous father's 2023 visual for "8AM in Charlotte."

This comes just days after an explosion in Toronto ... reportedly from a music video Drake was shooting Thursday night.

Police told The New York Times it was for a film shoot ... and Drake seemed to confirm his involvement by reportedly reposting videos of the blast to his Instagram story.

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There's also a photo of a filming notice circulating social media that something called "PROJECT BOT" would be filming in Toronto's Downsview Park from Thursday night into early Friday morning.

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According to the notification ... a "pyrotechnic event" was slated to start after 6 PM and wrap by 11 PM.