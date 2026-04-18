Music Producer to Offset: Where Is My Money?!

Offset was just slapped with a federal lawsuit by a music producer who claims the rapper used his song on his solo album without first getting a deal in place ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, music producer Chase Dalton Rose aka ChaseTheMoney claimed Offset used his song “Worth It” on his second solo album, Set It Off, without an agreement in place with him.

The producer admits he worked on the song with Offset that would have allowed the rapper to record vocals over one of his songs, but said no agreement over compensation and transfer of rights was ever executed. He wants a full accounting and an order forcing Offset to fork over some of the money he made on the song.

Back in March 2025, Offset sued ChaseTheMoney, over the drama in federal court seeking a declaration from the court that Offset fulfilled his end of the deal with the producer.

Offset and his team claimed they asked ChaseTheMoney to work on his album in early 2023. The producer worked on a song named "Worth It."

The rapper’s team says they worked out a deal to pay ChaseTheMoney $20k, plus 4% royalty, that would be divided equally between ChaseTheMoney and his co-producer. The album, Set It Off, was released in October 2023.

Three months after the release, Offset said his team was approached by a new manager for ChaseTheMoney, who demanded new terms for the already agreed-upon deal. Offset said the producer asked for five times the original amount.

In his lawsuit, Offset wanted the court to declare once and for all that the original deal was valid and enforceable, so he didn't owe more than had already been agreed to.

The case is ongoing.

As TMZ first reported, Offset was shot in the leg outside a Hard Rock in Florida earlier this month. The rapper was rushed to the hospital but released days later. No suspect has been arrested for the crime.