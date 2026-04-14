FBI Now Probing Offset Shooting in Florida, Releases Photos of Suspects, SUVs

Offset's shooting is no longer a local case in Florida ... the case has gone federal with the FBI now investigating, and releasing a bunch of photos of suspects and getaway vehicles.

The FBI in Miami just issued a statement with photos showing the alleged perpetrators and their two Chevrolet SUVs, one of which is a matte gray Tahoe and the other is a black Suburban.

In the pics, one dude is jabbering on his cellphone while another is walking around one of the SUVs, and other snaps show the suspects interacting with each other. An FBI official confirmed to TMZ ... the photos are related to last week's Offset shooting.

According to the FBI and the Seminole Police Department, Offset got into a brawl with a large group -- including rapper Lil Tjay, who was later arrested in relation to the fight -- outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on the night of April 6.

Cops said the fight escalated when one of the assailants pulled a gun and shot Offset before the subjects tried but failed to steal Offset's watch. The FBI says the suspects then jumped inside the SUVs and took off.

Offset was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated and eventually released.