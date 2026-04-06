Offset Shooting at Florida Casino, Ambulance Rushes to Scene

Paramedics rushed to the scene moments after Offset was shot at a casino in Hollywood, Florida ... according to photos obtained by TMZ.

We’ve obtained photos of an ambulance arriving at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL, minutes after the former Migos rapper was shot.

Check the pics ... as they show paramedics pulling up to the entrance with lights flashing while security and bystanders crowded the area -- showing first responders as they place a victim inside the emergency vehicle.

We broke the story .. Offset was involved in the shooting near the popular casino. His spokesperson tells us Offset is "fine," and "currently at the hospital receiving medical care." The rep added, "He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting, and no official information has been given about suspects -- but we know 2 people are currently detained for questioning.

As we previously reported ... the former Migos rapper was shot near a popular casino in Florida. A rep for the rapper confirms to TMZ ... Offset was shot Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

A rep for the Seminole Police tells TMZ, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

Cops also say tell us the casino is secure, and there is no further threat to the public.

It’s not confirmed whether Offset was transported in the ambulance, but the timing of its arrival matches when and where the incident unfolded.