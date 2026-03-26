YNW Melly Says Jail Sucks, Asks Judge Again for Bond Release

Jail Is Driving Me Nuts ... You Gotta Let Me Out, Judge!!!

YNW Melly has been in jail for 7 years waiting for another trial in his Florida murder case ... and he wants out on bond pending that trial.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, the 26-year-old rapper -- legal name Jamell Demons -- is requesting a release from custody pending trial, through his attorney Drew Findling.

The papers go in depth about the purportedly "dehumanizing" living conditions in the Broward County Jail and their impact on Melly.

According to the docs, Melly started solitary confinement way back in December 2021 on a 23 and 1 schedule -- which means Melly is locked alone in a small cell for 23 hours a day while being allowed out for 1. And he says during that 1 hour, he's not allowed to interact with other detainees.

The papers also allege Melly hasn't been able to talk to or accept visits from family or friends for the past four years, as his visitation and phone privileges were allegedly revoked in 2022.

In the docs, Melly points to reports claiming solitary confinement is psychologically damaging and can lead to long-term mental and physical illness ... so Melly's asking for a bond hearing to set some reasonable conditions for him to be released pending his trial.

As you know ... Melly is accused of gunning down his childhood friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. in an October 2018 drive-by shooting ... he stood trial in 2023, but jurors were deadlocked, and the case ended in a mistrial.