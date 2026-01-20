YNW Melly Prosecutors Drop Witness Tampering Charges

YNW Melly just scored a huge legal win ... because prosecutors in Florida dropped witness tampering charges against him on the cusp of his trial.

The "Murder On My Mind" rapper was set to stand trial on the state charges ... jury selection was set to begin Wednesday ... but now he can turn his attention to his double-murder trial.

Melly's attorney's Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout tell TMZ ... "On behalf of Jamell Demons, we welcome the dismissal of the alleged tampering and gang related charges in court this morning. As his newly retained legal team, it became immediately apparent to us that no crimes had occurred. Unfortunately, for 652 days while these charges were pending, the State did not reach the same conclusion until the cusp of trial."

Unclear why the charges were dropped ... prosecutors had alleged Melly was colluding with is co-defendant Cortlen Henry and another inmate to prevent Melly's ex from testifying in the double-murder case.

With the tampering charges off the table, Melly's attorneys tell us they now try to free him from a Broward County, Florida jail pending his double-murder trial.

Play video content 7/11/19 WSVN

Melly is accused of murdering two of his childhood friends in an October 2018 drive-by shooting ... he stood trial in 2023, but jurors were deadlocked, and it ended in a mistrial.