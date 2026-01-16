A$AP Rocky Says He's Over Fixing Things With Drake

A$AP Rocky's been in the rap game for a long time, and he's collaborated with lots of artists ... just don't expect to see him hanging out with Drake anytime soon, because it looks like they're on the outs.

On the "NYT Popcast," Rocky hinted at his friction with Drake while talking about his new "Don't Be Dumb" album. Rocky was asked about who his "Stole Ya Flow" diss track was directed at, and he replied ... "I think we all know."

A$AP was asked about why he'd fallen out with Drizzy -- they came up together early in their respective careers -- and he explained ... "I just started just seeing people who started out as friends become foes. Seemed like they was unhappy for you and started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings or whatever the case is."

A$AP, who has three children with Drake's former flame Rihanna, was asked if their former friendship could be patched up ... he replied, "Nah, it don’t even need to be" ... so if you're waiting for a guest feature from the 6 God on one of his tracks, don't hold your breath.

Oh, and speaking of "Stole Ya Flow" ... although A$AP never mentions Drake by name, there are lines in there seemingly directed at the rapper. A$AP begins each chorus with the line "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b****".