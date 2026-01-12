XG Changes Name After Cocona Comes Out as Transmasculine & Nonbinary

XG's officially entering a new era ... because they just officially changed their name from Xtraordinary Girls to Xtraordinary Genes.

The group shared a message about their new moniker on its official website on Monday and began by thanking their ALPHAZ -- their fanbase, in case you were wondering -- for their love and support.

They said the change from Xtraordinary Girls to Xtraordinary Genes "represents the power and creativity that reside within our core, as well as our spirit of continuously creating new culture without being bound by conventional norms."

The group said they planned to "evolve more deeply and authentically" and concluded by sending their love to their fans.

The name change isn't the only big recent development for the group ... because one of its members, Cocona, came out as transmasculine and nonbinary last month.

Cocona posted the news about their gender identity on the group's official Instagram account and revealed they'd undergone top surgery, during which their breasts were removed, last year. They didn't reveal their updated pronouns in the post.

Cocona wrote, while they'd been born and perceived as a female for much of their life, they'd since chosen to live "in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am."