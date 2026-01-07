Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With a Much-Older Guy

Jennette McCurdy's been through many emotionally harrowing experiences ... and she just opened up about a relationship she had with a guy in his mid-30s -- when she was 17 or 18 years old -- while appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy."

FYI ... the "iCarly" star opened up about the relationship in her 2022 book "I'm Glad My Mom Died," but she didn't give any specifics about the guy's identity at the time.

Jennette kept his name hidden while talking to "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper, but she admitted she met the guy while working on "iCarly," which ran from 2007 to 2012.

She revealed he had a girlfriend at the time, whom he lived with while his fling with Jennette lasted, and said he only thought about breaking up with his partner after the actress said she "couldn't do it anymore."

Jennette recalled they had a "very high school" type of connection, which apparently involved a lot of making out ... although she admitted they eventually had sex, despite her not feeling "mature" enough to do so early in their relationship.

Jennette said the relationship -- which she described as "addictive" -- initially ended following the 2013 death of her mother, Debra, and although they briefly reconnected, their connection didn't last, and they broke up for a second time.

She ended up using the experience as inspiration for her debut novel, "Half His Age," which is set to debut later this month.