Teen Facing Deportation Calls Elon Musk's Comments About Her 'Crazy'

Elon Musk's made plenty of wild comments over the years ... and a teen who was facing deportation from Denmark learned firsthand about the tech mogul's tendency to be inappropriately outspoken on Sunday.

Here's the deal ... Audrey Morris was facing deportation from Denmark, where she's lived since she was 9 years old. The 19-year-old had moved from Los Angeles to Aarhus when she was 9 after her mother began a Ph.D. program, reports The Daily Beast.

Although Audrey was allowed to temporarily live in Denmark as an accompanying family member of her mother, her permit expired last year ... and authorities decided not to extend her residence because she wasn't living with her mother while attending high school in Viborg.

Elon eventually found out about her case, and shared a now-deleted tweet on Sunday reading "8 or above level hotness should get an exemption" ... in other words, calling Audrey too cute to kick out.

Although Audrey said she was "floored" by Elon's comment, which she described as "crazy," she wasn't unfamiliar with the sentiment ... because she'd read plenty of other comments about how her appearance was apparently a fair reason for her to stay in Denmark ever since her immigration problems started.

Audrey said she wished Elon would have focused on her academic achievements as opposed to her appearance -- after all, it's kind of creepy for a 54-year-old man to be publicly commenting on a 19-year-old's hotness -- but she admitted she was fine with the attention to her case.