Elon Musk Says Pets Will Be 'Saved' by Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk Don't Worry, Driverless Cars Are Safer For Pets!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Elon Musk isn't worried about autonomous vehicles messing with people's pets ... because he just claimed they'll actually make animals' lives safer.

ICYMI ... driverless vehicles have been hitting some PR potholes lately -- especially after a bodega cat named KitKat was killed by a Waymo self-driving car in San Francisco on Monday.

There was an outpouring of support from residents of the Mission District after the beloved feline's death.

Waymo told TMZ KitKat unexpectedly "darted" in front of one of its cars.

Elon appeared to weigh in on the topic early Friday morning, retweeting a post on X that claimed autonomous vehicles will actually make things safer for pets.

Musk agreed, writing "many pets will be saved by autonomy."

Musk's car company Tesla produces cars with self-driving features.

