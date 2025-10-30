Waymo Says Cat Darted Under Self-Driving Car Before Fatal San Francisco Crash

Waymo says its self driving vehicle struck a cat in San Francisco only after the animal suddenly darted underneath as the car began to pull away ... TMZ has learned.

A company spokesperson tells TMZ ... "The trust and the safety of the communities we serve is our highest priority. We reviewed this, and while our vehicle was stopped to pick up passengers, a nearby cat darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away."

The spokesperson continued ... "We send our deepest sympathies to the cat’s owner and the community who knew and loved him, and we will be making a donation to a local animal rights organization in his honor."