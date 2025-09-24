Who Is Jana Bezuidenhout? What to Know About Errol Musk's Former Stepdaughter

Errol Musk's family life has been complicated, and much of it involves his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Elon Musk's stepsister has been through plenty in her life, as she's made some very serious allegations about her former stepfather -- with whom she eventually had children.

We're going to take a look at the background of Errol's former stepdaughter and see where she stands with him these days.

Errol Married Jana's Mother in the 1990s

Errol and Jana's mother, Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout, tied the knot around 1992, and he became the stepfather of both Jana, who was 4, and her two brothers -- whose father died in a car crash, according to The New York Times.

Jana became stepsister to Elon and his sister Tosca and his brother Kimbal, whom Errol shared with his first wife, Maye.

The family expanded when Errol welcomed two daughters with Heide-Mari.

Errol and Heide-Mari divorced in the mid-1990s ... then went on to remarry around 1999, and they ultimately divorced a second time in 2005.

Errol Musk has as many as nine children and stepchildren, and has married three women, The Times reports.

Jana Reportedly Had a Troubled Upbringing

Jana's early life was reportedly rocky. Errol allegely touched her inappropriately when she was 4 years old, E! News reports, citing The NY Times documents. An investigation into the incident was opened, although he wasn't charged with any crimes.

Jana lived in an independent welfare home after her mother entered a psychiatric hospital in 1996. She eventually left the home in 2000.

Jana and her siblings briefly moved to California in 2002 after Elon purchased a house for the family in Malibu ... although soon after, she accused Errol of sniffing her used underwear, after which he moved out of the home and returned to South Africa, according to The NY Times -- which does not mention Jana by name, referring only to the stepdaughter. Errol only has one stepdaughter.

Although Elon looked into establishing legal guardianship of his siblings, most of them also returned to South Africa in 2003.

Jana Spent Time in Jail and Rehab

Jana reportedly began experiencing further troubles around 2008, when she allegedly started using drugs in response to the anguish she experienced following her brother's death in 2006.

She was sent to jail for stealing jewelry from both Errol and her mother, which she reportedly sold to pay for drugs, according to The New York Times.

Jana accused Errol of further abuse in 2009, when she alleged he kissed her, after which she made an application for an interim protection order. He denied her claims and alleged she'd kissed him while he was sleeping.

She reportedly fell deeper into drug use and dropped out of college, and Elon eventually paid for a stay in rehab ... although she quickly left and was briefly homeless.a

She Eventually Started a Family of Her Own With Errol

Jana reconnected with Errol later on in her life, and he provided a level of financial support for her after she went through a breakup.

They became involved romantically, and she gave birth to their son Elliot in 2017. The child's birth reportedly became a point of contention between Errol and Elon, who has been open about his estrangement from his father.

Errol alleged Jana gave birth to their second child in 2019, although she's denied the claim. She's since stopped living with Errol. She's claimed she's been able to stay away from drugs, especially after becoming a mother.