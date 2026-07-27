Kardashian-Jenner Family Holds MJ's Celebration of Life on Her Heavenly Birthday

Play video content Video: Mary Jo Celebration of Life BACKGRID

The Kardashian-Jenner family came together to celebrate the life of its late matriarch, Mary Jo, better known as MJ ... turning what would have been her 92nd birthday into a heartfelt family gathering.

Kris Jenner and the crew took over the bar at La Valencia Hotel in San Diego's swanky La Jolla neighborhood -- one of the family's longtime favorite spots -- Sunday for an intimate three-hour Celebration of Life.

Ahead of the service, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted boarding a private jet to San Diego alongside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The couples reportedly attended, though they weren't seen leaving the event with the rest of the family.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a white dress and stopped for selfies with fans, while Travis Barker posed for photos as Kourtney Kardashian waited in an SUV.

Scott Disick and son Mason also attended, along with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Kris' niece Natalie Zettel -- the daughter of Kris' late sister, Karen Houghton.

Inside, a live band played some of MJ's favorite jazz songs as colorful floral arrangements filled the venue -- a nod to her love of vibrant blooms.

Guests were later seen carrying a Celebration of Life memory book after the ceremony.

As we previously reported, Kris announced her mother’s death July 16, calling MJ the heart of their family.