Kris Jenner's Mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Dead at 91

Kris Jenner's beloved mother Mary Jo -- known as MJ -- is dead.

Kris announced her mom's death Thursday morning in a social media post.

She says ... "Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."

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Kris added ... "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

She thanked her mother for every sacrifice she made and every lesson she passed down, writing that she would miss their daily conversations, MJ's smile, and her laughter.

She closed the post by thanking her mother for "giving me the greatest childhood" and "a beautiful blessed life," adding, "My heart is broken into a million pieces... I love you forever Mommy."

MJ became a fan favorite over the years through her appearances on the Kardashian family's reality shows, where viewers got to know her quick wit, warm personality and close bond with Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and the rest of the family.

Kris did not share MJ's cause of death or any additional details surrounding her passing.

MJ was 91.