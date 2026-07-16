'Sanford and Son' Star Hal Williams Dead at 91

Hal Williams — the actor who famously played Officer "Smitty" Smith in the 1970's hit TV show "Sanford and Son" — has died, according to his rep.

His manager, Zna Portlock Houston, tells TMZ ... Hal died from natural causes Wednesday morning at his home in Rancho Mirage, CA, noting that he had some health issues.

Houston said Hal felt tired upon his return two weeks ago from Ohio, where he attended a reunion celebrating "Sanford and Son" with former castmate, Howard Platt, who played Officer Howard "Hoppy" Hopkins.

In 1972, Hal launched his TV career, landing the role of Smitty in "Sanford and Son" alongside legendary comedian, Redd Foxx, who played Fred Sanford, and Demond Wilson, who played Foxx's son, Lamont.

Then, in 1973, Hal scored a major role as Harley Foster in the popular TV show, "The Waltons." Hal also had a prominant part in the TV sitcom "227" as Lester Lenkins.

He also made cameos in a bunch of other TV shows, including "That Girl," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Cannon," "Police Woman," "Gunsmoke," "Good Times," "Knots Landing," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Webster," "Hill Street Blues," "Magnum P.I.," "Night Court," and "L.A. Law."

Not only that, but Hal was featured on the big screen, too, securing parts in movies such as "Hardcore," "The Rookie," "Percy & Thunder," and "Flight."

Hal was 91.