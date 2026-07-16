Taylor Frankie Paul Accused of Parenting Issues in DCFS Filing

Taylor Frankie Paul's parenting, mental health, and home life are all being called into question by Utah's Department of Children and Family Services ... with allegations of troubling statements to caseworkers, concerns over her commitment to therapy, and parenting issues involving her children.

We broke the story ... according to a petition filed by Utah's DCFS and obtained by TMZ, the agency is asking a juvenile court to find Taylor's three children have been "abused, neglected or dependent."

According to that filing, Taylor told DCFS -- during a May 2026 home visit -- her life coach, Kari, was "the only reason she was still alive" and she wanted Kari to conduct her mental health and domestic violence assessments.

In its docs, DCFS claims it told Taylor that Kari wasn't qualified to do the assessments. During the same visit, the petition also says Taylor got upset after reading social media messages and stormed out of the home. DCFS claims she told caseworkers she wasn't suicidal, but they "should know who killed her if she ends up dead because she felt no one believes her."

The filing also cites the story TMZ broke ... Taylor's 2023 aggravated assault plea stemming from the domestic violence incident in which video shows her throwing a metal chair at Dakota Mortensen while daughter Indy was present. It further alleges Indy changes Ever's diaper, prepares his bottle, and often hears Taylor and Dakota fighting, which makes her sad.

DCFS also claims Ever sought comfort from Taylor's sister and nanny, Aspen, during home visits, and that Taylor became "escalated and dysregulated" when confronted about her progress. The petition further alleges Taylor's therapist told DCFS she had not begun meaningful treatment, did not seem invested in the program, and appeared to be attending therapy because she felt "forced" to do so.

A source connected to Taylor tells us ... "The fact that this leaked speaks volumes on its own. Juvenile court is private to protect the children’s interests, leaking this information does the exact opposite. Someone is clearly acting in their own interest, not the children’s."

The source added, "This is also based on incomplete information. It leaves out DCFS’s documented concerns about the other side, which are on record in district court and with law enforcement. The juvenile court will weigh all of that in full."

Taylor's legal team has previously told us she "remains fully committed to doing whatever is necessary" to settling the dispute in juvenile court and she appreciates the professionalism of DCFS.