Taylor Frankie Paul Rips Into 'SLOMW' Costar Whitney Leavitt

Whitney's Been Waiting for My Downfall!!!

It doesn't seem like Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt will be kissing and making up anytime soon ... because TFP says Whitney's her biggest hater.

Taylor commented on an Instagram post claiming Whitney had unfollowed her, and TFP says good riddance!

TFP blasts Whitney, saying ... "Let's be honest she's been waiting on my down fall since day one."

Taylor also says Whitney smiled and piled on when she was at her lowest point.

It seems Taylor is refencing some recent low points ... like earlier this year, when video surfaced showing hurling a chair at ex Dakota Mortensen's head, which seemingly hit one of her young kids by accident.

After the video came out, Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" was yanked from ABC's lineup ... just days before it was set to air.

TFP also dragged her costar's decision to leave 'SLOMW,' saying she's full of it ... "bye Whit cya mid season when you come back."