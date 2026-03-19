ABC Cancels 'The Bachelorette' After Taylor Frankie Paul Fight Video

TMZ has learned ABC is pulling the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" amid fresh claims of domestic abuse, and the 2023 video of her fighting with her baby daddy.

A Disney Entertainment spokesperson tells us ... “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

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The network dropped the hammer Thursday on the upcoming season of the reality TV dating show ... only hours after TMZ published video of Taylor's brutal 2023 fight with Dakota Mortensen.

A source connected to "The Bachelorette" tells us no one at ABC had seen the video before TMZ posted it Thursday morning.

As we first reported, Taylor and Dakota have been ordered to undergo psych exams amid a fresh batch of spousal abuse claims ... and the Utah Division of Children and Family Services is investigating ongoing allegations of violence between them.

Her season of "The Bachelorette" was supposed to premiere Sunday on ABC, but now it's over before it even began.

Taylor had been on a media gauntlet this week promoting the show in the run-up to the premiere, and she was being asked about the domestic violence allegations.