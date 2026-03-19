Taylor Frankie Paul Backs Out of 'Tonight Show' Appearance Amid 'SLOMW' Drama
Taylor Frankie Paul No-Show For 'Tonight Show' Appearance
"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul backed out of a scheduled appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," opting to come back another day ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... In light of everything that's happened Taylor's appearance is being rescheduled.
Additional sources familiar with the situation say Taylor had done upwards of 10 interviews earlier that day and was exhausted, so it was mutually decided that they would reschedule the appearance for a future date.
As you know, the production has been temporarily shut down after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Taylor and her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen ... both have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.
Costar Mikayla Matthews confirmed that the hiatus was a group decision made by the cast.
In an Instagram AMA, she wrote, "We didn't feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening."
Taylor reached a plea deal with prosecutors in August 2023 concerning accusations that she attacked Dakota -- the same incident TMZ recently obtained video of. The majority of charges were dropped, but she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. According to a progress report in February 2025, it appeared she had been fulfilling all the terms of her probation ... which is scheduled to end in August 2026.