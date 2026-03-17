'Mormon Wives' Taylor Frankie Paul's History of Legal Trouble

Taylor Frankie Paul 's recent alleged domestic violence incident is causing quite a commotion in both her professional and personal lives ... but we've learned it's not her first brush with the law.

ICYMI ... "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" halted production after TFP's ex, Dakota Mortensen , accused her of child and spousal abuse.

But it looks like the 'Bachelorette' star's history of legal trouble goes back years ... and we're breaking down the timeline for you.

2022: Divorce From Ex-Husband Tate Paul

In 2022, Taylor announced in a TikTok Live that she and her husband of six years -- Tate Paul -- were getting divorced.

She explained their "soft-swinging" arrangement fell apart after she admittedly crossed a line ... resulting in their separation and a massive social media scandal.

Taylor and Tate got married in 2016 and had two kids together -- Indy and Ocean.

2023: Domestic Violence Arrest

The following February, Taylor was booked for assault and domestic violence.

Utah's Herriman City Police Department posted on X that while she was initially brought in on misdemeanor charges ... there was additional video evidence that suggested Taylor's child "was injured by an action of Ms. Paul," and said the case was being referred "for screening of felony assault charges."

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According to The Salt Lake Tribune , court docs say Taylor's then-boyfriend was trying to leave after an argument when she started hitting him in front of her two kids.

Video of the fight allegedly showed TFP kicking him, putting him in a chokehold and throwing "heavy metal chairs" at him.

The footage reportedly showed Taylor's 5-year-old daughter had been next to her boyfriend on the couch when she was throwing chairs ... and one of the chairs hit the child in the head.

According to the report, a detective was told Taylor's daughter had a "goose-egg" injury on her head.

The court docs also say Taylor was still hitting her boyfriend when the cops showed up, and he apparently told them he was "scared for his life" and had scratches on his hands and neck.

The 'Mormon Wives' star was ultimately charged with three felonies -- one count of aggravated assault and two of domestic violence in the presence of a child. She was also hit with one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and criminal mischief.

In August, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Taylor had entered a plea in abeyance for the aggravated assault charge -- meaning it would be downgraded to a misdemeanor in three years if she kept her nose clean -- while the other four charges were dismissed with prejudice.

2025: Heated Custody Battle With Dakota Mortensen

While they had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the years, Taylor and Dakota welcomed a child together -- Ever -- in 2024.

But -- as TMZ previously reported -- by 2025, they were battling over custody.

According to online records, Dakota went to court in June to fight for custody and support ... while Taylor filed both a response and counterclaim a few weeks later.

Around September, a proposed order was filed regarding custody, support, and parenting time. And in December, documents were filed about Dakota's income.

2026: Conflicting Stories About Alleged Child and Spousal Abuse

As we previously reported, sources told TMZ that Dakota has called the Utah Division of Child and Family Services several times, accusing Taylor of being physically abusive to Ever.

Taylor is denying the allegations, but sources close to 'SLOMW' production are backing Dakota up ... saying she recently got physical during an argument at his place.

Sources tell TMZ that TFP allegedly choked Dakota and ripped his necklace off in front of Ever. They say the fighting continued into the next night, when she threw his phone at the wall.

TMZ also reported that the exes got into another fight three weeks ago ... this time while Dakota was driving his car.

We're told a spilled drink caused Dakota to explode. Sources close to Taylor say he was so mad that he got physical with her ... but we were also informed that Dakota's saying Taylor was the one who got violent.

These altercations are apparently so bad that DCFS has reportedly ordered both Taylor and Dakota to undergo psych evaluations.

We're told they're sharing custody of Ever amid the ongoing DCFS investigation ... but the exes are having other people handle the handoffs.