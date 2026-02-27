'Mormon Wives' L.A. Spinoff Shoots Pilot, Seeking Series Pickup

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" fans can expect a possible West Coast spinoff ... and if it gets the official green light, sources tell us the show could be rolling cameras within weeks!

Production sources connected to the project tell TMZ a pilot episode has already been filmed and shopped around … and now it’s simply a waiting game for a full series pickup.

We’re told March is the tentative target to get cameras back up ... but that all hinges on a network or a streamer making it official ... the foundation is there, and now it's decision time.

As for location, our sources say the show is primarily based in Orange County, California -- though there's strong buzz the title might sport a Los Angeles reference instead.