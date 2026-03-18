Taylor Frankie Paul, Dakota Abuse Claims Cut From 'Mormon Wives' Reunion Show

Production on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" kept viewers in the dark about serious abuse claims involving Taylor Frankie Paul ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the series tell TMZ ... during filming of the Season 3 reunion, Dakota Mortensen accused Taylor of being abusive toward him ..., but we're told that entire exchange was cut and never made it to air.

However, a production source with direct knowledge tells us ... they BOTH hurled allegations of physical outbursts at each other. The volatile exchange was cut for air because the back-and-forth had nothing to do with the season they just shot.

The moment went down on the reunion stage in front of production, and notably, Disney and Hulu execs were also present when Dakota made the allegations, meaning higher-ups were aware of the claims at the time. Despite that ... viewers never saw it.

As we first reported ... Taylor and Dakota have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations following allegations of physical violence.

Sources connected to Taylor told us Dakota accused her of abusing their son, Ever -- something she strongly denies -- and she claims he was the one who attacked her during a recent argument. Dakota's side tells a very different story, alleging Taylor was the aggressor in multiple incidents.