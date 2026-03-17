Taylor Frankie Paul's Frenzy of Calls to Dakota Part of Regular Toxic Cycle

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul speed-dialing her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen nearly 150 times in a single night is just part of their toxic routine ... TMZ has learned.

A screenshot of Dakota's call log is going viral, showing all the times Taylor dialed Dakota in one night ... adding up to about 150 calls. That sounds bonkers to most of us, but sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, it's nothing out of the ordinary for these exes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Dakota actually expects hundreds of calls from TFP every night -- he kinda likes the validation and attention -- but, his past battles with addiction are also at play.

Our sources tell us Taylor and Dakota are both addicted to each other. As featured in 4 full seasons of the hit Hulu show, Dakota is an ex-addict, and our sources claim he fills that void now by reconnecting with Taylor ... even though he knows it's toxic.

Now, a source close to TFP tells us some of the calls are related to co-parenting their son, Ever ... and sometimes she has to make multiple calls because Dakota's ghosting her.

However, our other sources say Taylor is "obsessed" with Dakota and loves him -- yes, she knows it's toxic, at times, but she tells herself she can’t leave him.