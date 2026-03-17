New Taylor Frankie Paul Mug Shot, 2023 Assault Arrest Still Hanging Over Head

Taylor Frankie Paul is super comfortable in front of the camera, even when it's snapping a mug shot ... and only TMZ has the never-before-seen police portrait from her 2023 assault case.

The mug shot was snapped after the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star's February '23 arrest in Utah for allegedly getting violent with her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen ... and the alleged fight played out in front of one of her kids.

As you can see, TFP is staring straight into the camera with her pale blue eyes ... and there's good reason for her to look that shocked, because we've learned she's still dealing with the case.

The arrest and domestic violence allegations were a big part of the first season of 'SLOMW.' Taylor eventually struck a plea deal in August 2023 ... agreeing to plead guilty in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault.

Four other charges were dismissed, and Taylor was required to check in with a probation officer, submit to drug testing for 3 years and avoid violating any laws until August 2026.

And get this, TFP did so well in the program, prosecutors offered to end her probation last year ... but she agreed to remain under supervision for the whole sentence. Maybe she likes having guardrails.

TMZ broke the story ... the fifth season is on ice amid a fresh round of abuse claims involving Taylor and Dakota. She's denied any wrongdoing, and claims Dakota's the one who got physical.