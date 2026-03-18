'Mormon Wives' Cast Wants Taylor Frankie Paul to Get Help, Filming Still on Hold

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast is drawing a firm line with Taylor Frankie Paul -- while still firmly in her corner and pushing for her to get help ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the entire cast believes Taylor isn't in a good place mentally, and they want her to seek help before anything else moves forward with filming. We're told the cast isn't icing her out ... far from it.

Our sources say they're all on her side and rooting for her to work through her issues, but feel production and Hulu haven't done enough to push her in that direction. We're told the cast remains fed up with what they see as production repeatedly sweeping Taylor's alleged abuse issues under the rug.

As we first reported ... frustration led the group to ask for a pause in filming about two and a half weeks ago. Right now, there's no clear timeline for when cameras will go back up and our sources say the cast isn't currently speaking with production.

As we reported ... Season 5 had just two to three weeks of filming left before the shutdown, but the cast has no idea if they'll even finish it. There's also no movement on Season 6 as our sources say contracts haven't been negotiated yet.

One thing the cast is NOT pushing for ... Taylor getting fired. Our sources tell us they don't believe that's happening and don't want it to. Instead, their focus is simple ... they want her to step away and get the help they believe she needs.