Taylor Frankie Paul Strangled Dakota with Necklace During Fight, Sources Claim

Taylor Frankie Paul's baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen, has a much different view of what went down between them 3 weeks ago, and believes he's the real victim ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" production tell TMZ ... Dakota and Frankie were spending time together at his place when they started fighting about Dakota's romantic past -- namely his hookup with cast member Shinia Powell.

We're told it got physical as Frankie allegedly choked Dakota with his necklace and grabbed his throat and face ... and this happened with their son, Ever, in the room.

One source says Dakota even called police that night, but the new 'Bachelorette' star convinced him to change his story, and tell cops all was good. She apologized, and even returned to Dakota's home the following night.

However, that went south, too ... Taylor allegedly scratched his neck during a second night of fighting, and chucked his phone against a wall. We're told a friend of Dakota's saw his neck the next day, and called police ... responding officers interviewed him, and we're told they also saw proof of his injuries.

TMZ broke the story ... TFP has a much different version of events, as sources with direct knowledge say Dakota was the primary aggressor during a recent car ride with Taylor. But, other production sources have negated that allegation, saying she was physically abusive to him and their son.

Production is paused on 'Secret Lives' due to the former couple's volatile relationship, and we're told they've both been ordered to get psych evaluations. Sources close to Dakota say no such test has been ordered for him.

As we first reported, Taylor's co-stars have refused to continue filming -- despite producers wanting to keep rolling -- because of the nature of the allegations. Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season debuts next week, but that's already been shot.