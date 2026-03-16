Taylor Paul & Dakota's Custody Battle Erupted Months Before 'SLOMW' Halted

Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, were duking it out in court months before their issues led "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" producers to shut production down temporarily ... TMZ has learned.

According to online court records, obtained by TMZ, Dakota went to court over custody and support of their son Ever back in June 2025. Taylor filed a response and counterclaim a couple of weeks later.

It looks like a proposed order on custody, support, and parenting time was filed in the case around September.

In December, court docs were filed regarding Dakota’s income ... but there doesn't seem to be much movement in the case since.

As TMZ first reported, Taylor and Dakota’s drama exploded in the past couple of weeks. Sources told us that things got so bad that producers decided to pause production on the show.

The insider tells TMZ that there has been no decision on when the cameras will go back up.