'Mormon Wives' Miranda McWhorter's Ex Fighting Case After Warrant Dropped

My Ex Is Fighting His Criminal Charges

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband Chase McWhorter is ready to fight prosecutors in court over accusations he drove on a suspended license months after being locked up for a DUI ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Chase entered a plea of not guilty to one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without insurance, and one infraction for driving without a license, after being pulled over by police in Utah on January 25, 2026.

As part of his plea, Chase requested that prosecutors produce copies of all 911 calls related to the matter and any communications between officers about the incident.

A couple of days before Chase entered his plea, the court issued a bench warrant for failing to show up for court.

The Hulu star’s legal troubles started on July 4, 2025, when Chase was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, and driving on a suspended license.

Officers claimed Chase had “bloodshot” eyes, reeked of alcohol, and had slurred speech. Chase pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The reality star faced additional trouble on September 19, 2025, for driving on a suspended or revoked license. He entered a guilty plea in that case, and the judge ordered him to pay a fine and closed the case.

In December 2025, Chase was pulled over yet again for speeding and driving on a suspended license.