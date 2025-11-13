'Mormon Wives' Stars Jessi & Jordan Ngatikaura Selling Home Amid Split Rumors

Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura are selling their Salt Lake City house after months of speculation about the state of their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars' 6-bedroom, 5-bath property hit the market Thursday with a $2.499 million price tag. The luxury pad, which is heavily featured on the hit Hulu series, sits minutes from Sundance Ski Resort.

Clocking in at nearly 7,000 square feet on more than half an acre, the estate is packed with amenities. Inside, buyers will find a full fitness center, guest suite, wet bar and a legit movie theater. Outside, it's a resort vibe all around ... pool, pickleball court, gas firepit, and a putting green.

The listing dropped the same day Season 3 premiered and fans have noticed Jessi has switched her last name on Instagram and TikTok from "Ngatikaura" back to "Draper."

Viewers will recall Season 2 ended with "Vanderpump Villa's" Marciano Brunette claiming he and Jessi hooked up while she was still married. Jessi and Jordan haven't addressed the fallout, but said the truth would unfold in Season 3.

The home is listed by Bravo's "Sold on SLC" star Kenny Sperry of Presidio Real Estate. The trio came up in reality TV together and stayed close, and with Kenny now mentoring Jessi's costar Dakota Mortensen, he was the obvious choice to list the property.