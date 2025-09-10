'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Named New 'Bachelorette'

It's raining rose petals on Taylor Frankie Paul -- 'cause she's the new bachelorette!

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star was announced as the leading lady for Season 22 of the hit reality dating show on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast Wednesday.

Play video content Call Her Daddy

This is a first for the franchise -- it usually casts well-liked suitors from previous seasons of "The Bachelor", and never someone who's already a reality star.

Taylor spoke about her excitement over the opportunity with Alex, though admitted she was worried about how she'd juggle the honor with her personal obligations.

She recalled questioning ... "How do I make this work? I'm a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I'm dealing with two different people, my children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?"

She also confirmed she will still be a cast member of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

For those who are less familiar with the Mormon mom influencer, she rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 with a group of her mom pals, including Jennifer Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt and Layla Taylor Paul.

Their Hulu reality series first premiered in September 2024 and is going into its 3rd season.

Taylor has 3 kids -- Indy and Ocean with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and a son, Ever, with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.