Selena Gomez Gives Inside Look at Swanky Bachelorette Party in Mexico

Selena Gomez is showing off one of her final weekends as a single lady ... giving fans a sneak peek at her bachelorette party in Mexico.

SG took to IG to share a bunch of photos and videos from her bash in Cabo San Lucas -- alongside a squad of gal pals, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez.

Selena looks stunning as she poses in a series of white dresses and a bikini ... rocking a white veil reading "bride to be" in cursive.

Selena and her crew are seen basking in some sun, wearing bikinis with cocktails in hand ... and lounging on a boat.

Her room also looks incredible, decked out with heart-shaped balloons and a giant "Bride" display hanging over her bed.

The video she shares really says it all ... showing Selena and her friends dancing on beds, laughing over meals, jumping around on a boat and diving into the water.

Of course, this is all leading up to Selena tying the knot with Benny Blanco ... and it looks like they all had some fun at his expense, with Blanco's face appearing as a cutout.