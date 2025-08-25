Benny Blanco Enjoys Bachelor Party in Las Vegas, Stays at $25K Per Night Villa

Benny Blanco did it big in Las Vegas for his bachelor party ... staying in a swanky villa and hitting the club scene with his boys, including Lil Dicky.

Our sources tell us Benny jetted off to Sin City this past weekend with about 20 dudes ... and the bachelor stayed at the sky-level villa at Resorts World.

The villa is 65 floors above the Strip and it goes for an average of $25,000 per night. The place is 5,500 square feet and it comes with all the bells and whistles, including a freaking butler.

Check out the gallery ... the villa is fit for a king and the view is incredible.

Play video content Instagram / @itsbennyblanco

Benny and his bros hit up XS night club at the Wynn on Saturday, where Marshmello was headlining ... and Lil Dicky was among those in Benny's group.

Selena Gomez's fiancé went up to the DJ booth to take a photo with Marshmello ... and Benny had a VIP table.

It all sounds pretty sweet ... and there's video of Benny and his buddies raising their shot glasses in a toast before a night out on the town.

While Benny was in Vegas living it up, Selena was down in Los Cabos with a gaggle of ladies on a yacht.

Play video content

Benny and Selena got engaged back in December ... and it's feeling like they may be walking down the aisle soon.