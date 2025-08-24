Selena Gomez Lets Loose in Cabo for Gal Pal Bash

Selena Gomez is south of the border with a bunch of gal pals ... and this has all the looks of a bachelorette party ... because they're living it up on a yacht!

Check out these photos of Selena on a boat down in Cabo San Lucas ... she's in a cheeky black swimsuit with a bunch of girlies in bikinis ... and they're dancing, sipping drinks and having a grand time snapping selfies.

Selena bringing this many ladies in tow to Cabo instead of fiancé Benny Blanco makes it look like this could be her bachelorette party. After all, Cabo is a popular place for brides and grooms to be.

Notably, she's missing the usual all-white ensemble, so perhaps she's just kicking back with some of her cloest friends for some well-deserved R&R.

As you know ... Selena and Benny got engaged back in December ... and fans are eager for her walk down the aisle. So far, they have not publicized when that could happen.

Benny recently revealed he douses himself in Selena's Rare Beauty perfume when she’s away ... so it's a good bet he's smelling like his true love at home while she soaks in all Cabo has to offer.